Car Manufacturers that Launched Their First Electric Vehicle in 2019

While fully electric concept cars have been debuting for years, leading the charge for their respective brands' futures, 2019 marks the year in which a slew of automobile manufacturers unveiled their very first production versions. Over the course of 2019, several vehicle manufacturers solidified their places in the electric revolution by officially announcing or launching their first production EV models. Here are eight companies that committed to switching to fully electric power this year.

Lexus UX 300 E(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Lexus: Lexus's UX 300e made its world debut on Friday, November 22. The all-electric crossover is expected to go on sale in China in 2020 and in the UK in 2021.

Ford Mustang Mach-E(Image Source: AFP Relaxnews)

Ford: Earlier this month, Ford unveiled its first electric vehicle, which is also the very first SUV to don the Mustang designation: the Mustang Mach-E. The model will go on sale late next year but interested clients can reserve the car now.

Mazda MX-30(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Mazda: Mazda's all-electric MX-30 debuted back in October at the Tokyo Motor Show. The SUV will go on sale in Europe in 2020.

Volvo XC40 Recharge(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Volvo: Also last month Volvo unveiled its very first fully electric car: The XC40 Recharge. Next fall, the small SUV will begin shipping.

Porche Taycan(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Porsche: Unlike the rest of these models, Porsche's first EV is a sportscar. The 2020 Taycan is already available for pre-order.

Volkswagen ID.3(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Volkswagen: Volkswagen's electric ID.3 hatch was first unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Though reservations for the model began in May, deliveries will begin in mid-2020.

Pinninfarina Battista(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Automobili Pininfarina: Pininfarina, too, got into the EV market by unveiling the all-electric Battista hypercar back in April. The luxurious model will be released in 2020.

Aston Martin Rapide E(Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Aston Martin: Like Pininfarina, Aston Martin debuted a luxury, all-electric sportscar this past spring. The Rapide E went on sale in April with deliveries slated for 2020.

Though it's clear that companies across the world are using the SUV and crossover segment to Segway into the all-electric car industry, luxury manufacturers, too, are getting in on the battery-powered action.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.