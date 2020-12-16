Car Owner in Ahmedabad Buys Registration Number for Rs 32 Lakh, Fails to Pay Money to RTO

Before corona pandemic arrived in India, Ahmedabad RTO office was earning crores of rupees auctioning vehicle registration plates of choice, but post corona, income of RTO has reduced by a few Lakh rupees. On the other hand, even in times of crisis and recession, people are spending millions of rupees to get their preferred choice of numbers for their vehicles.

An unidentified person in Ahmedabad put a bid of Rs 32 Lakh to opt for his choice of number plate. However, he couldn't pay the amount in time and RTO cancelled his bid.

RTO B.V. Limbasia, speaking to News18 Gujarati said, "In the last three months, the choice number has generated revenue of Rs 2.36 crore. A person from Ahmedabad bought a car and applied for a choice number from the RTO. He placed bid of Rs 32 Lakh rupees for Choice Numbers. We also allotted the number to the applicant, but later we had to cancel application as he could not pay money in time limit."

Ahmedabad RTO registered 11,600 new vehicles in November 2020, out of which 3,022 drivers applied for the number of choice. Those who paid the higher prices in the application got the number of choice. The RTO has earned Rs 1 crore 9 lakh from the auction of selection numbers in November.

Bid on top file number:

Series --- Number ------ Price (Rs)

WA ---- 0001 ---- 5,56000

WA --- 5555 ---- 1,75000

WA --- 7777 ---- 1,62000

WA ---- 0369 --- 1,40000

WA --- 1212 ---- 1,15000

In November 2020, 3,022 vehicle owners have taken choice numbers and RTO earned Rs 1.9 crore from it. In October 2020, 2,899 took the number of choice from which RTO has earned income of Rs 71.07 lakh. In September 2020, 1,130 vehicle owners took the number of choice and RTO earned Rs 39.86 lakh from the applicants.