English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Car Owner in Gujarat Covers Car in Cow Dung to 'Keep it Cool' and Beat Summer Heat
Taking to Facebook, Das shared two images of a car covered in cow dung and captioned it, "Best use of cow dung I have ever seen.”
The car covered in cow dung (Image source: Rupesh Gauranga Dsa/Facebook)
Rising temperatures have forced a lot of people to ditch outdoor plans and stay within the cool confines of their houses. As for those who need to step out, people are trying varied means to beat the unbearable summer. From walking to the nearest shop to sitting inside an overheated car to ferry oneself to office, everyday chores have seemingly become a menace. However, one Ahmedabad resident has really found a desi way to beat the heat.
The Ahmedabad resident managed to find a novel and inexpensive method of keeping their car cool. Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das shared photos of the 'cooling hack' on social media and they quickly went viral. Taking to Facebook, Das shared two images of a car covered in cow dung and captioned it, "Best use of cow dung I have ever seen.” He further wrote, "To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect the car from getting hot. Mrs Sejal Shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool."
The post which has since then gone viral saw people questioning how the people where they could find the car, with one eagle-eyed user asking how can an Ahmedabad car have Maharashtra number plate? However, this is not the first time that cow dung has been used to serve cooling purposes. Traditionally, cow dung has always been used on walls and floors to keep houses cool in summer and warm during winters.
The Ahmedabad resident managed to find a novel and inexpensive method of keeping their car cool. Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das shared photos of the 'cooling hack' on social media and they quickly went viral. Taking to Facebook, Das shared two images of a car covered in cow dung and captioned it, "Best use of cow dung I have ever seen.” He further wrote, "To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect the car from getting hot. Mrs Sejal Shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool."
The post which has since then gone viral saw people questioning how the people where they could find the car, with one eagle-eyed user asking how can an Ahmedabad car have Maharashtra number plate? However, this is not the first time that cow dung has been used to serve cooling purposes. Traditionally, cow dung has always been used on walls and floors to keep houses cool in summer and warm during winters.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Her Achievements
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: VVPATs And Their Use
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results