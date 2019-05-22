Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Car Owner in Gujarat Covers Car in Cow Dung to 'Keep it Cool' and Beat Summer Heat

Taking to Facebook, Das shared two images of a car covered in cow dung and captioned it, "Best use of cow dung I have ever seen.”

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Car Owner in Gujarat Covers Car in Cow Dung to 'Keep it Cool' and Beat Summer Heat
The car covered in cow dung (Image source: Rupesh Gauranga Dsa/Facebook)
Rising temperatures have forced a lot of people to ditch outdoor plans and stay within the cool confines of their houses. As for those who need to step out, people are trying varied means to beat the unbearable summer. From walking to the nearest shop to sitting inside an overheated car to ferry oneself to office, everyday chores have seemingly become a menace. However, one Ahmedabad resident has really found a desi way to beat the heat.

The Ahmedabad resident managed to find a novel and inexpensive method of keeping their car cool. Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das shared photos of the 'cooling hack' on social media and they quickly went viral. Taking to Facebook, Das shared two images of a car covered in cow dung and captioned it, "Best use of cow dung I have ever seen.” He further wrote, "To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect the car from getting hot. Mrs Sejal Shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool."



The post which has since then gone viral saw people questioning how the people where they could find the car, with one eagle-eyed user asking how can an Ahmedabad car have Maharashtra number plate? However, this is not the first time that cow dung has been used to serve cooling purposes. Traditionally, cow dung has always been used on walls and floors to keep houses cool in summer and warm during winters.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram