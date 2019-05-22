Car Owner in Gujarat Covers Car in Cow Dung to 'Keep it Cool' and Beat Summer Heat

Rising temperatures have forced a lot of people to ditch outdoor plans and stay within the cool confines of their houses. As for those who need to step out, people are trying varied means to beat the unbearable summer. From walking to the nearest shop to sitting inside an overheated car to ferry oneself to office, everyday chores have seemingly become a menace. However, one Ahmedabad resident has really found a desi way to beat the heat.The Ahmedabad resident managed to find a novel and inexpensive method of keeping their car cool. Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das shared photos of the 'cooling hack' on social media and they quickly went viral. Taking to Facebook, Das shared two images of a car covered in cow dung and captioned it, "Best use of cow dung I have ever seen.” He further wrote, "To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect the car from getting hot. Mrs Sejal Shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool."The post which has since then gone viral saw people questioning how the people where they could find the car, with one eagle-eyed user asking how can an Ahmedabad car have Maharashtra number plate? However, this is not the first time that cow dung has been used to serve cooling purposes. Traditionally, cow dung has always been used on walls and floors to keep houses cool in summer and warm during winters.