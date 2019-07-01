Car Sales Continue to Decline in June as Automakers Witness Drop Across Segments

The Indian domestic car market has continued to portray a steady decline in sales as various automakers reported a drop in wholesale volumes in June. Auto giant Maruti Suzuki, for the fourth consecutive month in June, has recorded a drop of 15 per cent to 114,861 units compared to the same month last year. The company’s compact segment including models such as Wagon R, Swift, Baleno and Dzire took the major hit with a 12 per cent dip while the bigger models such as Ertiga and Brezza witnessed a decline of 8 per cent.

Following Maruti Suzuki, Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India witnessed a drop of 7 per cent in domestic volume to 42,007 units during June. The drop was recorded to be soon after the launch of the new Santro and Venue.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a 19 per cent decline in total vehicle sales to 11,365 units in June this year. In the domestic market, the company reported sales of 10,603 units last month, down 19 per cent, as compared to 13,088 units in June 2018, TKM said in a statement. During January-June 2019, the company reported sales of 68,652 units, down 10 per cent from 75,992 units in the same period last year.

Similarly, Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 6 per cent fall in total sales to 42,547 units in June. The company had sold 45,155 units in the corresponding month last year. In the domestic market, sales were down 5 per cent to 39,471 units last month, compared with 41,689 units in June 2018. Exports dropped 11 per cent to 3,076 units, against 3,466 units in the year-ago month.

(With inputs from PTI)