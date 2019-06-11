English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Car Sales Down by Massive 26 Per Cent in May 2019, Passenger vehicle Sales Drop 20 Per Cent
As per SIAM, vehicle sales across categories registered a decline in May 2018.
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 20.55 per cent to 2,39,347 units in May from 3,01,238 units in May 2018. Domestic car sales were down 26.03 per cent to 1,47,546 units as against 1,99,479 units in May 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.
Motorcycle sales last month declined 4.89 per cent to 11,62,373 units as against 12,22,164 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in May declined 6.73 per cent to 17,26,206 units compared to 18,50,698 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of commercial vehicles were down 10.02 per cent to 68,847 units in May, SIAM said.
Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 8.62 per cent to 20,86,358 units from 22,83,262 units in May 2018, it added.
