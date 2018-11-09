English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Car Sales Flat In October, Passenger Vehicles Up 1.55%
Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 15.33 percent to 24,94,426 units from 21,62,869 units in October 2017.
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 1.55 percent to 2,84,224 units in October as against 2,79,877 units in the same month last year. Car sales grew marginally by 0.38 percent to 1,85,400 units last month as against 1,84,706 units in October last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Motorcycle sales last month grew 20.14 percent to 13,27,758 units compared to 11,05,140 units in October 2017. Total two-wheeler sales in October were up 17.23 percent to 20,53,497 units as against 17,51,608 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of commercial vehicles jumped 24.82 percent to 87,147units in October as against 69,816 units in the year-ago month, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 15.33 percent to 24,94,426 units from 21,62,869 units in October 2017, it added.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
