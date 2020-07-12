Car Thefts Soaring in UK at Alarming Rate, Over 300 Cases Reported Per Day

We are, perhaps, living at a time when the technological changes have seemingly brought advanced security tools and measures that are helping us in every sphere of our lives. However, a new report, revealing a staggering figure about car thefts might prompt you to question your belief. According to the report, at least 300 cars are stolen in the United Kingdom every day but only 0.6 percent of the crimes result in convictions.

A DailyMail report recently cited Office of National Statistics data as informing that as many as 106,291 vehicles were stolen in the country in 2019, as per police records. This was a rise of 50% over the previous year. The same report also notes the country's Ministry of Justice as informing that 666 offenders were found guilty and of these, 243 received jail terms. This means 99.4 percent of car thieves are not booked, and of the small number sent to the prison, most were set free within nine months.

The incidents, interestingly, marks a sharp increase, from 2014, when 70,063 cars were stolen that year. The report has further revealed that insurers also forked out a record 413 million pounds in claims for the stolen cars in 2019, up from 367 million pounds in 2018. The magnitude of the problem also promoted the UK government to set up a task force last year. However, little has been accomplished so far.

As many modern cars don't need to be unlocked physically, thanks to the newer technology, hi-tech key fobs are able to activate locks, even when they are taken beyond a certain distance. To steal such vehicles, thieves use transmitters and special amplifiers to get their job done, and that too, in a jiffy. According to the police, car thieves earn just 1,500 pounds per vehicle, also adding, that luxury vehicles are usually stolen to order and shipped abroad in illegal backstreet shops before the parts are finally sold. Security experts in the UK have advised car owners to store their car keys and fobs away from house doors in order to avoid become victims of car thefts.

