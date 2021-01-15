Car Washing Worker Crashes Italian Footballer's Ferrari 812 Superfast While Returning the Car Back

It was a scene straight from Ferris Bueller's Day Off when a car cleaner rode Genoa Football Club goalkeeper Federico Marchetti’s Ferrari so fast that it was destroyed for further use. According to a report by ESPN, Federico had sent his Ferrari to be taken care of at a car washing facility in Italy where a worker drove the car so fast that it crashed into the other parked cars.

After the car was cleaned, it was being driven to Genoa training base when the incident happened. Fortunately, no one was hurt but the €300,000 red Ferrari 812 Superfast, which can go from zero to 60mph within three seconds, had its front split open with the suspension destroyed, reported ESPN.

The Genoa goalkeeper Federico Marchetti left fuming after £300k Ferrari 812 Superfast smashed up by car wash worker while trainingIt also struck five parked cars in the smash The 812 Superfast is Ferrari's most powerful sports car ever built.It has a top speed of over 211mph. pic.twitter.com/RgFDhAHLvF— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 12, 2021

Federico has also played for Lazio and the Italian national team before and was naturally not pleased with the news. However, the player posted a selfie on Instagram three days ago, expressing his gratitude that no one got hurt in the incident. He wrote in the caption that the most important news is that no life was harmed in the incident that could have turned even worse.

The 37-year player from Genoa was practicing with his teammates when the incident occurred. A video posted on Facebook page MWLsport – Motori shows the condition of the car after it met with the accident. The red Ferrari has its front part open and dented.

It is being speculated that the accident happened because of excessive throttle dosage due to which the driver lost control by crashing the car into five other parked cars that eventually landed into the guardrail.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast is powered by an aspirated 6.5-litre V-12 along with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which is capable of producing 789 horses and 530 ft lbs of power. With all that overwhelming power, the car can acquire a top speed of 211 mph.