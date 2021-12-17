Car Wax vs Car Polish - Which One is Better For Your Vehicle?

In the car cleaning and car wash industries, wax and polish are frequently used interchangeably. Failing to distinguish between car wax and car polish might be a pricey error for the average individual trying to shine up their vehicle. Polishing is a type of paint correction process that removes surface flaws from your vehicle, whilst waxing is the procedure of laying a protective coating over the paint of a car as a detailed finish.

Car Polish vsWax: What’s the Difference?

Car wax works similarly to nail polish. Although the latter is referred to as polish, what it actually accomplishes is leaving a protective coating on the nail. Car wax performs the same thing; after applying, it leaves a protective coating of wax on the car. Most waxes now contain UV inhibitors, which shield the paint from the sun’s rays, to enhance their protective qualities.

A car polish, on the other hand, employs abrasives to remove tiny scratches and swirl patterns from the surface of the vehicle. Polishing is performed when the paint of an automobile has become dull or has lost its gloss due to oxidation. Polishing is not suggested on a regular basis since its abrasive characteristics might harm the surface of the car’s bodywork.

When should you apply which?

Before determining whether to wax or polish your vehicle, make sure it is properly clean and dry. Then, with your fingertips, softly run them over the paint, feeling for rough patches or raised particles. If the surface is smooth, you merely need to apply wax and wash it away as per the manufacturer’s recommendations. If you notice little bumps or abnormalities, the problems lie beneath the surface and the car must be polished before applying wax.

Pros and Cons

When used too frequently, polish might eventually scrape off the topcoat and paint. The vehicle will need to be repainted in this situation. Some polishes, on the other hand, contain mild abrasives or polymer mixes that do minimal harm. The benefit of polish is that it lasts longer and keeps water beading for up to a year. Wax needs to be applied more frequently and can melt if it becomes too hot, especially on sun-exposed areas like the roof and hood.

