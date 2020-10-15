Carrying Cycles on Rack Attached to Your Car Could Attract Rs 5,000 Fine in Bengaluru

Cycling is good both as a sport as well as to keep fit. Many have taken to it as a hobby to stay fit in these Covid-19 times. People have started using a cycle to get to their offices, while others are using it as a means of being in shape. Many of them carry their cycles on racks attached to their cars to a cycling track or a nearby field. This is a common sight on our roads as well as many countries.

But from now on, carrying cycles on a rack attached to the car will be checked and it invites a fine of up to Rs 5,000 unless you have proper permissions from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Let it be amply clear, carrying cycles on your car doesn’t attract any penalty. It is only rear and top overhang. Protrusion on either sides is an offense as it is lateral overhang and will pose danger to other road users.. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) October 12, 2020

Bengaluru resident Prasanth Sukumaran was fined recently while returning from a cycling trip. Prasanth, who resides in the Electronic City area, was travelling with his son Dhanush with two cycles on a rack attached to their car when he was fined by the city police.

When asked, the policeman said carrying one cycle was permitted but they were carrying two. The fine amount for carrying cycles without requisite permission can go up to Rs 5,000. The father-son frequently visits Avati hills or Avalahalli for practice and they have no option but to carry the cycles on racks attached to their car.

The incident reached Bengaluru Mayor Sathya Sankaran, who is avid cyclist said, “It’s a recent development” and he’s been hearing of similar cases where people being fined for carrying cycles on racks attached to the cars. “We have been carrying bicycles for a long time, but we were never fined,” he added.

Citing Sec 52(1) of the Central Motor Vehicles Act 1988 does not specify temporary or permanent attachment. In letter, you can apply it but in spirit the attachment is not an alteration, he said.

The Mayor took to Twitter asking the Bengaluru Police Commissioner @CPBlr, Additional Commissioner Traffic @Addl CPTraffic and Bengaluru city traffic @blrcitytraffic to pitch in and help.

The fine issue soon caught the attention of ADGP, Bhaskar Rao, who is an avid cyclist and posted a tweet clarifying that there is no penalty for carrying cycles on cars. It is only the rear and top overhang protrusion on either side that is considered an offence as it may pose danger to other commuters on the road.

ADGP Rao’s tweet turned into a debate on social media as many cycling enthusiasts were not happy with the new fine. Another cyclist while replying to the tweet said that a full-sized cycle will not fit within the width of a car and if the car is small, then the cycle will protrude on either side.