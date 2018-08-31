Cars Older Than 15 Years to be Scrapped in Delhi as Per Government's New Guidelines

Delhi government has disclosed new guidelines with regard to the scrapping of old cars within the National Capital Region. The notification, called Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles in Delhi, 2018, says that petrol, CNG and Diesel cars older than 15 years whether parked in a public place, travelling regularly on the roads or abandoned will be scrapped. The scrap value of the car will be given to the registered owner.Also, the policy includes environmental and procedural guidelines for scrap yards run by the government which include details like battery disposal, re-use and recycling of parts. The separation and storage of all liquids and metals related to the automobile are also a part of the guidelines.When it comes to CNG and petrol cars, the notification states that if they are parked in a private space and there is sufficient proof to it, then those select cars will not be impounded by the concerned authorities.