Cartist Yatra With Sustainability Theme to Kickoff at 2020 Auto Expo

Cartist Yatra is all set to begin its 2020 yatra, which is going to be inaugurated at the Auto Expo, Noida on 7 February 2020, where it will be stationed till February 12, 2020. Art Installations, made from scrap car parts to create art installations, created by artists will be showcased on being invited by Cartist Studio. There will be a section - Sustain by Cartist, where we will showcase a complete range of furniture created from the automobile scraps.

At the art exhibition, being hosted at expo, and other series, will showcase the rich art and culture of our country. Apart from displaying art cars, there will be Mai bhi Cartist – visitors will be sharing their experiences with Cartist and the Auto Expo. A special, Children Art Zone will be created at every stopover city, where kids will be given a canvas to create something artistic. At the Selfie points set up during the exhibition, visitors can click selfies. There will also be live artist performances, World tyre zone, paper world cars and will also be hosting workshops where the participants can learn Tribal Art, basics of car design, car restoration, photography, mono-prints, papercraft, miniature art and calligraphy with Cartist. We can host these workshops at no-cost to engage more people to visit.

The Yatra will be traversing a distance of 6100 kilometers, the yatra which will be traveling through 7 cities (Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur) in 47 days. During each city visit, there were will a number of activities, art workshops, competitions organized. Around 1000 artists participating across India. Around 42 speakers will be seen speaking at different cities on myriad topics.

During the Yatra, our focus will be on promoting sustainable art and home décor products that can be made from spare parts of any discarded car. “Like every year, this year too, we have a theme for the yatra – Sustainability. Through Cartist Yatra, we shall be highlighting the importance of sustainable art for the betterment of our environment. This yatra through concerted art workshops, events and road trips, will promote the concept of sustainability among all. Here we will highlight on how to scrap cars can be upcycled into Artwork, which can be used both as home décor and home furniture,” said Himanshu Jangid, Founder of Cartist, a Jaipur-based organization that exclusively works toward promoting car and art.

Cartist Yatra's theme for this year being SUSTAINABILITY, the art-on-wheel journey to various city aims to spread awareness on Art and culture through the medium of Automobile. Covering over seven cities the yatra aims to touch over a billion hearts.

A mix of creative activities has been planned to promote automobile art, at each of Yatra's venue. The journey has been planned in such a way that it gets a 3-day stop-over in each city. Each venue will have over 100 participating artists, 6 speakers, 6 workshops, one art exhibition, live art installation and live car painting. The General public gets to experience this artistic explosion all free of cost.

The Yatra will have 2 trucks, carrying 8 art cars, a towing can which will carry art installation, 4 cars, 1 bus which will be painted by participating artists to promote the concept of sustainability, food truck to bring in the local flavour and art cars of prominent celebs which will be converted into art installations.

The Yatra will conclude in Jaipur between 27-29 March 2020, with a three-day-long exhibition, art workshop. So, hop in for the most colorful ride.

