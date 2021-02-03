Casio Edifice ECB-20AT Scuderia AlphaTauri Limited Edition Watch Launched in India

Casio India has announced the launch of the new Edifice line of metal chronographs in collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team, winner of the 2020 Italian GP. The limited-edition watch ECB-20AT is, as per the company, a marriage of technological innovation and pursuit of the speed of both EDIFICE and Formula One circuit.

Casio has been an official partner of the Scuderia Toro Rosso Formula One team since 2016.

The ECB-20AT collaboration model is the first since the team changed its name from Scuderia Toro Rosso. The watch has a Navy-blue case and band, inscribed with the team logo on the dial, case back, and band, part of a design infused with the world view of Scuderia AlphaTauri.

The ECB-20AT is based on ECB-20 model and is equipped with a Schedule Timer and leather band inscribed with the team logo. The face is made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, tough enough for team mechanics to use in the paddock and pits. The watch also automatically adjusts the time when paired with a smartphone using a dedicated app.