»
1-min read

Castrol, 3M India Announces Partnership for Vehicle Care Products

Castrol will offer 3M's vehicle-care products range to its customers and consumers, through its pan-India marketing and distribution network of over 1,00,000 independent workshops and retail outlets.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Castrol, 3M India Announces Partnership for Vehicle Care Products
Representative Image. (Image: Castrol)
Lubricant maker Castrol India Friday said it has joined hands with 3M India Ltd (3M) to bring a range of vehicle care products for the automotive after-market. The partners will bring in a range of 3M-Castrol branded bike and car care products like shampoo, glass cleaner, cream wax, dashboard and tyre dressers. "Through this collaboration, we enter into the USD 200 million vehicle care market in India, a move which aligns with Castrol's approach to developing and embracing new business models in the ever-evolving automotive landscape," Castrol India MD Omer Dormen said in a statement.

Castrol will offer 3M's vehicle-care products range to its customers and consumers, through its pan-India marketing and distribution network of over 1,00,000 independent workshops and retail outlets. "This collaboration will help us leverage our common strengths to meet the changing needs of Indian consumers and bring unique value offerings through the 3M-Castrol range of vehicle care products," 3M India Ltd Managing Director Debarati Sen said. Headquartered in Bangalore, 3M India is a subsidiary of US-based 3M Company.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
