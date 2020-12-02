Castrol Power1 Ultimate Engine Oil for Scooters and Motorcycles Launched in India at Rs 474

Castrol, one of India’s leading automotive lubricants company, has announced the launch of Castrol Power1 Ultimate which is the newest addition to Castrol’s range of fully synthetic motorcycle engine oils. This all-new variant comes with a 5-in-1 formula that is engineered to equip the bike for better performance. As per the company, it has been designed and formulated for motorcycle and performance enthusiasts who are also particular about the care of their two-wheelers.

As claimed by the company, the new Castrol Power1 Ultimate range offers better acceleration, protection, smoother riding, keeping the engine cool and longevity.

Castrol Power1 Ultimate is available at Castrol Bike Points, dealerships and online in different viscosities like 10W-40, 10W-50, 15W-50 and 20W-50 specially designed for bikes and sports bikes, and Castrol Power1 Ultimate 5W-40 for scooters respectively. The range starts at Rs 474 for an 800ml pack of scooter oil and Rs 594 for a 1-litre pack of Full Synthetic Technology 10W40 motorcycle engine oil.

Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “It is with this pioneering spirit to delight our customers that the Castrol Power1 Ultimate range has been crafted. Designed specifically for bikers who enjoy the thrill of riding, the newest member of the Castrol family is committed to delivering ultimate performance, thus extending our vision to make tomorrow bigger for our consumers.”

Former full-time MotoGP racer Cal Crutchlow had also unveiled the new livery on his bike with Castrol Power1 Ultimate at the Valencia Moto GP race.

Speaking about the crucial role of lubricants and oils in bikes, Cal Crutchlow said "The biking landscape is continuously evolving in India and there is a heightened enthusiasm for better performance from bikes. Lubricants play a critical role in performance delivery and long-running of the bike. The cutting-edge technology developed with experience from the MotoGP racing tracks and the knowledge transfer from Castrol’s racing teams is at the core of these products. Developed at the heart of racing, Castrol Power1 Ultimate is suited for the commuter, the enthusiast and the professional!"