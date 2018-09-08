English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Caterpillar Unveils New Range of Excavators in India
According to company officials, the machines offer up to seven per cent more hydraulic power, 15 per cent less consumption and five per cent lower maintenance cost.
Caterpillar excavators. (Image: YouTube screengrab)
Manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, Caterpillar unveiled a new generation of excavators manufactured at its facility on the city outskirts. The next generation 20-ton size class excavators, Cat 320D3 and Cat 323D3 are produced at the company's manufacturing unit at Thiruvallur. According to company officials, the machines offer up to seven per cent more hydraulic power, 15 per cent less consumption and five per cent lower maintenance cost.
"To cater to the demand of our customers for a more reliable and more powerful heavy-duty excavator equipped with state-of-the-art technology, we have launched these two Next Generation 20-ton size class excavators..", Caterpillar India, Director-Sales and Marketing, Gurman Reen said.
The 320D3 fits road contractor and construction customers demand for low owning and operating costs. It consumes 15 per cent less fuel than its predecessor 320D2 and also comes with 5 per cent lower maintenance cost, he said. Caterpillar currently has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu apart from units in Maharashtra.
