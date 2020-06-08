Cathay Pacific Launches WhatsApp Chat Customer Support Service in India

Cathay Pacific is making it easier for customers to manage bookings their way with a new WhatsApp chat support service that provides quick and convenient solutions to their queries directly through the messaging app. Customers in India can now use Cathay Pacific’s verified WhatsApp account to make new bookings, amend or upgrade their existing bookings, seek assistance on baggage queries, redeem Asia Miles, and more all in a single chat.

Cathay Pacific has always focused on providing a best-in-class service to its customers at every stage of their journey. The new WhatsApp chat service offers an additional option to our current customer service channels, ensuring we are able to serve our customers at their convenience. WhatsApp is the leading mobile messaging app in India, and the country is one of the first ports in the Cathay Pacific network to launch this service.

Regional General Manager for South Asia, Middle East and Africa Mark Sutch said: “We are delighted to add WhatsApp as a servicing tool for our customers in India. As an extension of our communications channels, this new feature will ensure our customers are assisted with their queries as quickly and seamlessly as possible.”

The feature is available in English to all customers in India from Monday to Saturday (9:30am to 5:30pm) and on Sunday (9:30am to 3:30pm), excluding public holidays.