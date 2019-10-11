Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

CDB Aviation Delivers First A321Neo to IndiGo, 8 More to Follow

The A321neo aircraft is equipped with the Pratt & Whitney PW1133G turbofan engines and configured with a 222- seat layout.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Files
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Budget carrier IndiGo said on Friday it has received the first delivery of the A321neos from CDB Aviation under a purchase and leaseback arrangement with the Irish aircraft lessor. The delivery of the longer-range aircraft is a part of the nine A321 neos planes deal that are to be inducted in IndiGo's fleet by January next year, the airline said in a release.

The A321neo aircraft is equipped with the Pratt & Whitney PW1133G turbofan engines and configured with a 222- seat layout. IndiGo has six A321neos in its fleet of 243 planes, according to a fleet tracking website. CDB Aviation is a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co. "We are delighted to add another A321neo in our fleet as we continue to expand our domestic and international operations. The A320 family has enhanced the cost and fuel-efficiency in IndiGos operations and will strengthen this proposition in future," said Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo, in a release.

Significantly, this was also the delivery of the 1000th Airbus A320 family aircraft by the European aviation major. We are pleased to be part of this important delivery, providing support to our partners at IndiGo, said Sign Kadouh, had of commercial, CDB Aviation. CDB Aviation anticipates the remaining eight aircraft to be handed over by the end of January 2020, the release said.

Peter Chang, CDB Aviation Chief Executive Officer, said, The significant scale of this transaction further demonstrates our commitment to offering wide-ranging solutions to airlines, providing the ideal fleet options they seek, one aircraft or an entire fleet at a time.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram