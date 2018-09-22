English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ceat Announces Partnership with Italian Football Club Torino FC
As a part of the deal, Ceat branding will feature at the club's stadium during matches, ticketing services, and on Torino's official website.
Rajarshi Moitra, VP International Business, Ceat and Andrea Belotti, Italian National Team Football Forward. (Image: Ceat)
Tyre maker Ceat said it has tied up with Torino FC, one of the leading football clubs in the Italian Serie A, in an effort to expand its presence in the European markets.
The partnership will span over the next two years and will make the company the football club's official tyre sponsor, Ceat said in a statement.
Additionally, the tyre manufacturer will be able to participate in Torino's official events, B2B workshops and conferences.
"The association will help us further position our brand and the products in global markets that are crucial and a part of our global expansion strategy," Ceat Ltd Senior Vice President - Marketing Nitish Bajaj said.
Commenting on the partnership, Spokesperson (Torino) said, "We as a club would like to take our brand across the world and association with a global brand like CEAT would be a testament to our mission".
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
