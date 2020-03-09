CEAT Launches Limited Edition Colourful Zoom RAD Tyres this Holi

One of the leading Indian tyre manufacturers CEAT Ltd launched a limited edition Zoom RAD tubeless tyres in three sidewall colours (Blue, Orange, Blue and Orange) on the colourful occasion of Holi. The tyres are compatible with and available for sports bikes such as Yamaha FZ, Yamaha Fazer, Suzuki Gixxer and Suzuki Intruder.

The limited-edition CEAT Zoom RAD tubeless tyres will be available in Motorcycle Radials making this category of tyres more exciting and engaging to the consumers. It is exclusively designed with wide shoulder grooves and high rubber content, providing for an outstanding cornering ability, good grip, smooth and stable trouble-free ride along with long tyre life. The colourful new tyres are exclusively available in CEAT Shoppes. Get the full list of CEAT shoppes on www.ceat.com.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd said: “We drew inspiration from Holi – a festival of colours to launch the limited edition tyres. With our messaging ‘Express Yourself’, consumers get a chance to represent themselves with colours. Our vision is to make mobility safer and smarter with each day and CEAT’s Zoom RAD tyres are designed keeping in mind the customer preferences of excellent control, stability and a trouble-free ride.”