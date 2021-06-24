CEAT Launches SecuraDrive Range of Tyres For Compact SUV Segment in India

CEAT Tyres Ltd has launched a new premium tyre range for the Compact SUVs segment called SecuraDrive SUV. The new range of tyres will cater to the ever-growing compact SUV segment. Also, the new tyre borrows its name from the SecuraDrive platform, which is a platform for premium hatchbacks and sedans.

CEAT claims that this new range of tyres offers numerous benefits like precise steering control and cornering stability due to an innovative 3D Groove wall technology. The fluidic sipe design on the pattern helps to aquaplane and provides superior braking. The unique CACTUS algorithm used for tread pitch design lowers the in-cabin noise and promises a comfortable drive. One additional feature which stands out is the stylish sidewall and tread pattern which complements the stylish looks of Compact SUVs.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Amit Tolani, CMO - CEAT Tyres, said, “The compact SUV segment has seen exceptional growth of over 50% in the last five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% in the next 3-4 years. We saw the potential and the need to cater to this segment with a specialised tyre range, that provides an optimum combination of comfort and performance. We are confident that the SecuraDrive SUV range of tyres will provide the best-in-class riding experience in the segment.”

Also Watch:

Ceat SecuraDrive SUV tyres will initially be available exclusively at all CEAT Shoppes and subsequently at dealers in key markets across the country. The Securavdrive SUV tyres will be available in these five sizes - 205/60R16; 215/65R16; 215/55R17; 215/60R17; 235/65R17.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here