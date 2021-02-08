CEAT Shoppes Outlet to Now Act as Complete Customer Service Centres in India

Keeping in mind the interests of its consumers, CEAT Tyres, India’s leading tyre manufacturer has now empowered CEAT Shoppes to deliver quick, seamless customer issue resolution and service in the country. With around 200+ shoppes pan India, customers can now experience quick and hassle-free customer issue resolution at its authorised CEAT Shoppe Network.

Customers can avail claim resolution and replacement within minutes through the on-spot claim resolution service. Additionally, through the warranty registration, customers can enjoy the benefits of extended special warranty on all CEAT PCR/UVR range. The staff at the CEAT Shoppes have been extensively trained to handle customer issues and identify solutions to enhance the experience of the customer. CEAT Shoppes have been providing services such as computerized wheel alignment, balancing and nitrogen inflation etc. already to the customers.

The dealers of the CEAT Shoppes are connected via a dealer app that instantly gives claim resolution. This in turn empowers the dealers to inspect and provide claim disposition on the spot. The CEAT Shoppes provide customers with better accessibility to a quick and hassle-free issue resolution as well as the service support.

Speaking at the introduction of additional benefits to the customers, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres ltd said, “At CEAT, we want our consumers to have a hassle-free experience when it comes to tyre purchase. When a customer purchases CEAT tyres, he is offered unconditional warranty which offers them peace of mind. To compliment this, customer can now walk-in to any of our 200 registered outlets and get instant resolution in case of any service issues. We believe in the philosophy of CEAT, it helps! And we are proud to take one more step in this direction, whereby we are making the entire journey of our customer hassle free.”

CEAT has recently announced CEAT Shoppe on the go to bring its CEAT Shoppes to its customers in select markets. Customers can call on the registered mobile number in that city to get their appointments scheduled and enjoy the services hassle free at their doorsteps.