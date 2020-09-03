Ceat Tyres Inaugurates Their Largest Store in Pune, Fourth in the City

As part of its growth plans to expand its network in India, Ceat Tyres has inaugurated its largest Ceat Shoppe of Pune which is an exclusive brand outlet that will provide car and two-wheeler customers with tyre-related services. The Ceat Shoppe offers automatic 3D wheel alignment, wheel balancing, has automatic tyre changer and nitrogen inflator.

Located in Hadapsar area, the Ceat Shoppe stretches over an area of 3000 square feet comprising of approximately 1000 square feet of showroom for sales of tyres and spares along with 2000 square feet for vehicle servicing. The facility is capable of handling multiple customers and service personnel on the shop floor at a given time.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres Ltd., said, “It gives us great pleasure to partner with Darshan Tyre to introduce the largest Ceat Shoppe for our customers in Pune city. Ceat has always aimed at providing world-class services to its customers with well-trained and friendly staff. We are confident, we will be able to meet the expectations of our customers through the introduction of the best in class service offerings in the industry. The Ceat Shoppe has been equipped to follow the rules of the ‘new normal’ of customer safety and convenience and we are thrilled to extend our services to our customers with utmost safety.”

The company claims that the Ceat Shoppes are designed at par with international design standards.