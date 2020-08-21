CEAT Tyres Partners With ReadyAssist to Offer Road Side Assistance Program

CEAT Tyres has partnered with ReadyAssist as part of their Road Side Assistance (RSA) program to offer round the clock roadside services to its customers. The association is an addition in CEAT’s existing business model and is an extension of the recently launched CEAT doorstep services wherein customers can avail various services for their vehicles anytime, anywhere. The RSA program will start for as low as Rs 200 for a puncture repair at the doorstep with complimentary sanitisation of key touchpoints of the vehicle for added safety of the customer.

The roadside assistance service offered by CEAT will be available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which will soon expand across 20 cities in India within a month. The services provided will be puncture repair, battery jumpstart, key unlock assistance, minor on spot repair, emergency fuel delivery and towing service. Customers can avail all these services by calling on a 24/7 hotline number 9740828080.

Commenting in the launch of this service, Mr. Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres said, “Staying closer to our objective of making commute easy and safe for our customers, we have further enriched our business model. While, we have always ensured that our customers get utmost care when they come to us, with Roadside Assistance program, we can now go to our customers to provide them range of our services, wherever and whenever they are needed. We are thrilled to have partnered with ReadyAssist in our endeavour to provide world-class road side assistance for cars and bikes. I am confident that the union of two customer-focused brands, will result in top notch on the spot services, reduced turnaround time and amplified customer satisfaction”.

Based out of Bengaluru, ReadyAssist is a 24/7 roadside service assistance provider that offers services across various other cities such as Mumbai, Mysore, Gurugram and Hyderabad.