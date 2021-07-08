CEAT Tyres Partners With TyresnMore For Contactless Online Sales in Select Cities

CEAT Tyres has partnered with TyresnMore to sell its extensive range of tyres online and provide contact-less fitment services at the doorstep for its customers in select cities. The services are currently available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. The endeavour is to expand these services to other cities as well in the coming days.

TyresnMore is a leading online platform for purchasing tyres and batteries across Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune & Mumbai and is well-known for its tyre fitting, replacement, balancing, alignment, and maintenance services. It offers a safe, zero-contact doorstep fitment of tyres to the customers, wherein customers can purchase genuine tyres and batteries from the website, which will then be delivered to their doorstep and fitted by the TyresnMore service team.

CEAT has recently launched its revamped website, integrated with its e-com offering. Customers can buy from an array of two-wheeler and four-wheeler CEAT tyres and choose any of the three delivery models: a. pick-up at nearest CEAT Shoppe, b. home delivery or c. home delivery along with fitment option. . The current pandemic has accelerated the digital journey of most of the brands and newer business models have emerged to meet these evolving requirements. Customers can now shop from the comfort of their home, and also have peace of mind while purchasing from the brand website. In addition to getting an assurance of purchasing brand new products, customers are now saved from the hassle which comes with buying used, counterfeit or re-traded products from non-verified sources.

Speaking about this collaboration, Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “Customers are now inclined towards availing services at the touch of their screens and at the convenience of their doorsteps and our association with TyresnMore helps us address this requirement. Tyres n More is India’s leading doorstep fitment experts of tyres and batteries. With qualified professionals, expert logistics handlers TyresnMore delivers best in class service to all our customers. Customers would now have an option of choosing fitment at doorstep or fitment at their nearest CEAT Shoppe. Customers can now avail world-class service without compromising on safety. We are looking forward to a successful strategic partnership with the TyresnMore platform and plan to expand the services to other cities.”

Mr. Rajeshwar Wadhera – CEO, Tyresnmore said that “We are delighted to have partnered with one of the most respected brands - CEAT for enabling the doorstep fitment of their tyres. We hope for a long-term association with CEAT and make our customers’ experience safer and more convenient through our efficient service model of doorstep tyre fitment. This is a highly technical procedure which requires wheel balancing and alignment along with fitment for a safe driving experience and all this at the customers’ doorstep.”

