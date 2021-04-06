Central Government Approves Over Rs 6,100 Crore-Worth Highway Projects in Seven States

The government on Thursday approved highway projects worth more than Rs 6,176 crore. These projects pertain to seven states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Assam and Ladakh.

“Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has accorded approval to upgradation, rehabilitation and reconstruction of a number of projects, across the country," it said in a statement. These include Rs 2,801.33 crore-worth projects in Maharashtra and RS 1,259 crore-worth projects in Assam.

According to the ministry, projects worth Rs 779 crore have been approved for Ladakh while Rs 810 crore projects have been approved for Andhra Pradesh. The government is also spending Rs 7 lakh crore on building green express highways through modern technology which in turn would provide smart transportation and reduce pollution, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. Of these, Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be completed within a year while Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be inaugurated in a month or two, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said while addressing a virtual event organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce held recently.

“We are spending Rs 7 lakh crore on building green express highways. These…will reduce air pollution, traffic jam and minimise logistics and transportation cost,” he said at the National Roads & Highways Summit “Focus on Green Infrastructure”. He said these are being built with the state-of-the-art technique with advanced engineering to provide intelligent traffic while taking care of the ecology and environment conservation with an aim to reduce green house emission.

The Prime Minister has set a target of Rs 111 lakh crore under the National Infrastructure Pipeline and it would be the government’s effort to adopt a green approach and “development without destruction,” the minister said. Of the 22 green highway corridors, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on a new alignment would reduce the travel time between both the metropolises to 12 hours by car in comparison to 40 hours at present, he said.

