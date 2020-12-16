Central Government to Hold Consultative Meet with Domestic Airlines to Discuss Restoration Capacity

Centre on Wednesday will hold a consultative meet with domestic airlines amid the ongoing pandemic. Industry Sources say the consultative process is used to gauge the impact of Covid-19 , to restore capacity and regional connectivity.

Recently, the Centre has allowed airlines to deploy up to 80 per cent of their pre-Covid flight capacity.

In terms of numbers, the domestic passenger traffic has gradually risen from 30,000 on May 25 to 2.52 lakh on November 30.

The domestic flight services were suspended from March 25 till May 25. However, the international flight services still remain suspended except for special and 'air bubble' flights.

In November, the country's aviation safety regulator DGCA on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger flights to December 31. The restrictions, however, will not apply on international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an official circular said.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26.6.2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours (IST) of December 31, 2020," the DGCA said in the circular.

International scheduled flights, however, may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, the circular added. The suspension of international commercial passenger flights from/to India, which has been in place since March 23 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was to expire on November 30.

In the absence of regular flight service on overseas routes, special international flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.