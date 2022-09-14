Central Govt Officials Now Eligible For Travel On Tejas Express For Official Tours

Central government officials have some good news to look forward to, particularly if they have to travel often for official purposes. Now central employees will be eligible for travel on Tejas trains at highly concessional rates, provided the travel is for official purposes. The notice for the same was issued by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

According to the official memorandum, this exemption will be applicable for tours, training, transfer as well as retirement travel. The eligibility to travel in Tejas Express trains will be the same as for Shatabdi trains. The notice further included Tejas trains in the list of premium trains that the central government officers will now be able to officially travel in.

The pay scale of an employee will decide whether they can avail of this particular benefit or not. Travel on premium trains, premium tatkal trains, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains are permitted for eligible government officials.

Manufactured at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, the Tejas Express is the first train in the country with 20 coaches, all of them with automated doors. There is a vending machine for tea and coffee in every compartment. Each seat has an LCD screen and the entire train has Wi-Fi connectivity. Apart from these amenities, bio-vacuum toilets, tap sensors and hand dryers are also installed. The Tejas Express holds the distinction of being among the three semi-high speed trains operating in the country, along with The Vande Bharat Express and the Gatimaan Express.

