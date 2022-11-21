Central Railway To Cancel Several Trains in Begusarai Division Due To Dense Fog

As winters approach us, the fog has engulfed the state of Bihar, causing train delays due to visibility issues. Due to dense fog, East Central Railway plans to cancel several trains that travel through the Begusarai division. Let’s take a deep dive into it.

Trains to remain cancelled from December to February:

15621 Express from Kamakhya to Anand Vihar Terminal and 15622 Express from Anand Vihar to Kamakhya will remain cancelled from December to February.

Train cancelled from Dec 2 to February:

Train number 15903 Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express and 15904 Chandigarh – Dibrugarh Express have been cancelled from Dec 2 to the end of February. Similarly, 15909 Avadh – Assam Express departing from Lalgarh in Dibrugarh will be cancelled every Saturday from December to February. Train number 15910 which travels in the opposite direction will be cancelled every Tuesday from December to February.

The Northeast Express connecting Kamakhya and Anand Vihar Terminal will also be cancelled three days a week starting December until February. 12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Northeast Express will be cancelled on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays between December 2 and February 26.

12506 Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya Northeast Express will remain cancelled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between December 4 and February 28.

Barauni – Lucknow Express will also be cancelled:

The Barauni – Lucknow Express, which starts from Barauni junction in Begusarai, will remain cancelled between December and February.

Meanwhile, the departments are discussing how to make alternative travel arrangements for the passengers whose tickets were booked on the cancelled trains.

Read all the Latest Auto News here