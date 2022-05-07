Central Railway’s Special Block to Affect Indian Railways Services on These Routes Today; Check Details

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: The Central Railway has announced special traffic and power blocks for launching of girder in three stages for construction of 6 meter FOB at Kasara station on Saturday and Sunday which will lead to the cancellation, short termination and regulation of trains, including local trains and passenger trains.

Central Railway’s (CR) chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the block will start from May 7 at 2:25 pm and will carry on till May 8. The block will be held in three parts. The first block will start on Saturday, May 7 at 2.25 pm and continue till 3.35 pm on Up line between Asangaon and Kasara

BLOCK 1

Short Termination / Cancellation Of Suburban Trains And Working Of Trains During The Block Period:

Local for Kasara leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.42 am and 12.30 pm will be short terminated at Asangaon and will run as Asangaon-CSMT slow local departing Asangaon at 01.48 pm and 02.50 pm.

Local for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kasara at 02.42 pm and 3.35 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban services between Asangaon and Kasara will be suspended from 11.55 am to 03.10 pm on Down direction and from 01.30 pm to 04.15 pm on Up direction.

During the block, trains originating and terminating from Kasara will run from platform no 2, Up mail/express trains will run via platform no 3 and Down mail/express trains will run via platform no 1.

REGULATION OF UP EXPRESS TRAINS

15018 Gorakhpur-LTT express and 12335 Bhagalpur-LTT express will be regulated at Igatpuri station and will arrive 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

BLOCK 2

The second block will start on Saturday /Sunday midnight from 3.35 am to 4.55 am on Up and Dn lines between Asangaon and Kasara

RESCHEDULING OF SUBURBAN TRAINS

Up local leaving Kasara at 04.59 am will be rescheduled to leave at 05.15 am

REGULATION OF UP EXPRESS TRAINS

12112 Amravati-CSMT express will be regulated 45 minutes at Igatpuri, 17058 Secunderabad-CSMT Devgiri express will be regulated 15 minutes behind and both trains will be short terminated at Dadar.

12106 Gondia-CSMT Vidarbha express will be regulated at Igatpuri and will arrive 1 hour behind its scheduled time.

12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala express will be arrive 15 minutes behind schedule at Roha

BLOCK 3

The third block will be held on Sunday from 10.50 am to 12.20 pm on Dn line and 02.50 pm to 03.50pm on Up and Dn lines between Asangaon and Kasara.

SHORT TERMINATION / CANCELLATION OF SUBURBAN TRAINS

Local for Kasara leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 09.34 am and 12.30 pm will be cancelled.

Local for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus scheduled to leave Kasara at 12.19 pm and 03.35 pm will be cancelled between Kasara and Thane.

REGULATION OF UP EXPRESS TRAINS

15018 Gorakhpur-LTT express and 12742 Patna-Vasco express will be regulated at Igatpuri station and will arrive 35 to 40 minutes behind schedule.

REGULATION OF DN EXPRESS TRAINS

12617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangala express will be regulated 30 to 35 minutes at Khardi station.

12188 CSMT-Jabalpur Garib Rath express will be regulated 25 to 30 minutes at Atgaon station.

11071 LTT-Varanasi Kamayani express will be regulated 15 to 20 minutes at Khadavli station.

Central Railway have requested passengers to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks.

