Central Railways to Run Unreserved Superfast Trains in Madhya Pradesh Division

To control the influx of passengers during festivities, Central Railways has decided to run two special superfast trains. These trains will be unreserved and pass through Itarsi, Jabalpur, and Satna in Madhya Pradesh. Railway officials are considering the development as a gift to passengers. It will reduce the ever-growing waiting list as well.

These superfast trains will make two trips each between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Danapur and then back to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Another unreserved special train will operate between Pune to Danapur and back to Pune to clear the rising traffic during the festive season. These are the following trains:

Train numbers – 01411 and 01412 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Danapur-Chhatrapati Terminus will start its journey on October 26. The second round of travel will take place on October 29. The train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station at 11:55 am and reach Itarsi at 00.20 pm the next day. After that the train will leave for Jabalpur and then will head towards Danapur station at 4.30 am, Satna at 8.25, and 5 pm.

Train number – 01412 from Danapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus special train will leave Danapur station at 19.55 pm and reach Satna at 4:25 am the next day. It will arrive in Jabalpur at 7 am. The train will reach Itarsi at 10.40 am and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus at 11.50 pm.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Danapur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train will have 16 general coaches and 2 Seating and Luggage Rakes. The train will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara stations from both the directions.

Additionally, Train Number- 01415 and 01416 from Pune to Danapur to Pune unreserved special train will leave Pune station at 12.10 hrs on October 28 and will arrive in Itarsi at 13.15 hrs. It will reach Jabalpur at 16.50 hrs, Satna at 19.45 hrs, and Danapur station at 8.00 hrs the next day.

Train Number-. 01416 Danapur to Pune special train will leave Danapur station at 11.00 am on October 29. It will reach Satna at 19.40 pm, Jabalpur at 22.15 pm, and Itarsi at 1.50 pm, and Pune at 16.30 pm the next day.

