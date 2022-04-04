Centre Green Lights Procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter LSP Worth Rs 3,887 Crore

The Centre has approved the procurement of 15 indigenously designed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited series production at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and approved the procurement. Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern combat helicopter containing approximately 45 per cent indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55 per cent for SP Version.

The helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and round-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow-moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker-busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in the jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

Advertisement

State-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced Visual, Aural, Radar and Infrared signatures and crashworthiness features for better survivability have been integrated into LCH for deployment in combat roles catering to emerging needs for the next 3 to 4 decades. Several key aviation technologies like Glass Cockpit and composite airframe structures have been indigenised. The future Series Production version will consist of further modern and indigenous systems.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self Reliant campaign), India is continuously growing in its capability to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting edge technologies and systems in the Defence Sector. The manufacturing of LCH by HAL will give a further push to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost the indigenisation of defence production and the defence industry in the country. Production of LCH will reduce import dependence of Combat helicopters in the country. Light Combat Helicopters are already on the import embargo list. With its versatile features built-in for combat missions, LCH has the export capability.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.