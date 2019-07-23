Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Centre's Green Nod for Expansion of Runway at Jammu Airport

The environment clearance to the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 92 crore, has been given with some riders.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Centre's Green Nod for Expansion of Runway at Jammu Airport
Representative image.
Loading...

The Centre has given environment clearance for the expansion of the runway at the Jammu Airport which will entail an investment of Rs 92 crore, a senior government official said Monday. Jammu airport, which is in operation since 1985, belongs to Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) maintains civil enclave for movement of passengers.

"The AAI's proposal was considered first vetted by a green panel and based on its recommendation the Union Environment Ministry gave the environment clearance for expansion of runway at Jammu airport," the official told PTI.

The environment clearance to the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 92 crore, has been given with some riders, the official added. The existing runway is of 2042 metre in length. The runway is proposed to be extended in order to allow the operations of wide-bodied aircrafts such as B-321. In the proposal, AAI has said that total 57 acres of land would be required for extension of the runway, out of which about 17 acres of land are under the possession of army for which working permission is being pursued and the remaining 40 acres of land is already under possession of AAI. The annual operating capacity of the airport is about 1 million passengers per annum.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Loading...
