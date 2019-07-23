Centre's Green Nod for Expansion of Runway at Jammu Airport
The environment clearance to the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 92 crore, has been given with some riders.
Representative image.
The Centre has given environment clearance for the expansion of the runway at the Jammu Airport which will entail an investment of Rs 92 crore, a senior government official said Monday. Jammu airport, which is in operation since 1985, belongs to Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) maintains civil enclave for movement of passengers.
"The AAI's proposal was considered first vetted by a green panel and based on its recommendation the Union Environment Ministry gave the environment clearance for expansion of runway at Jammu airport," the official told PTI.
The environment clearance to the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 92 crore, has been given with some riders, the official added. The existing runway is of 2042 metre in length. The runway is proposed to be extended in order to allow the operations of wide-bodied aircrafts such as B-321. In the proposal, AAI has said that total 57 acres of land would be required for extension of the runway, out of which about 17 acres of land are under the possession of army for which working permission is being pursued and the remaining 40 acres of land is already under possession of AAI. The annual operating capacity of the airport is about 1 million passengers per annum.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Salman Khan, But This Actor Was the First Choice to Play Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg
- Ibrahim is Charming, Better Looking Than Me, Says Saif Ali Khan
- Going From Winning World Cup to Quickly Disbanding Was Tough: Plunkett
- Fact Check: Did the Indian Army Really Perform the #BottleCapChallenge With a Tank in Viral Video?
- BJP Govt Turning Goa into 'Sin City' with Casinos, Drugs: Congress MLA