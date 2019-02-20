CES 2019: AEV Robotics Aims to Redefine Cars - Watch Video

The skateboard can be used to incorporate several kinds of 'pods' for various purposes. (Photo: AEV Robotics)

At CES 2019, there were several companies who are bringing in new technologies and changing the face of the car as we know it. But then, there’s AEV Robotics, who believes that you won’t be buying a car in the first place. What you would be buying in the future is a modular car instead.What AEV wants you to focus on is the base of the car, and this is where it all begins. This has been envisioned by AEV Robotics which is a company based out of Australia and their proposition is that all you need to purchase is this base which can then be transformed into several other types of vehicles. And since all of these vehicles have the same base, that brings down the production cost which, as a result, brings down the overall cost of the vehicle.Coming to the base – called as a ‘skateboard’ in the world of tech – contains a choice of two battery options which the user can opt for depending on their range requirement. This means that the drivetrain is electric and the skateboard comes with other driving technologies too, including a four-wheel steering system. Once the base has been purchased, it can then be used to mount structures on it, or ‘pods’ in simple words, into various things like a ride-sharing vehicle, ambulance, delivery vehicle, taxi and so on. The best part is that the vehicle can be programmed as per the user software, in case if it is a big ride-sharing firm or a medical service for example, which will let them use it more efficiently.And all of this combined is a very simple idea that can drastically overturn the auto industry by introducing modular vehicle systems wherein you have manufacturers of skateboards, pod-makers or even software developers to help businesses make use of this platform in the best way possible.So as per AEV, you could be buying your car in stages and not a completely built car out of the showroom floor and this is definitely a very interesting way to look at the future.