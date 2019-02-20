English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CES 2019: AEV Robotics Aims to Redefine Cars - Watch Video
While there are a lot of innovations coming from across the world, changing the way we look at cars, an Australian company called AEV Robotics believes you might not be buying a completely-built car in the first place.
While there are a lot of innovations coming from across the world, changing the way we look at cars, an Australian company called AEV Robotics believes you might not be buying a completely-built car in the first place.
Loading...
At CES 2019, there were several companies who are bringing in new technologies and changing the face of the car as we know it. But then, there’s AEV Robotics, who believes that you won’t be buying a car in the first place. What you would be buying in the future is a modular car instead.
What AEV wants you to focus on is the base of the car, and this is where it all begins. This has been envisioned by AEV Robotics which is a company based out of Australia and their proposition is that all you need to purchase is this base which can then be transformed into several other types of vehicles. And since all of these vehicles have the same base, that brings down the production cost which, as a result, brings down the overall cost of the vehicle.
Coming to the base – called as a ‘skateboard’ in the world of tech – contains a choice of two battery options which the user can opt for depending on their range requirement. This means that the drivetrain is electric and the skateboard comes with other driving technologies too, including a four-wheel steering system. Once the base has been purchased, it can then be used to mount structures on it, or ‘pods’ in simple words, into various things like a ride-sharing vehicle, ambulance, delivery vehicle, taxi and so on. The best part is that the vehicle can be programmed as per the user software, in case if it is a big ride-sharing firm or a medical service for example, which will let them use it more efficiently.
The skateboard can be used to incorporate several kinds of 'pods' for various purposes. (Photo: AEV Robotics)
And all of this combined is a very simple idea that can drastically overturn the auto industry by introducing modular vehicle systems wherein you have manufacturers of skateboards, pod-makers or even software developers to help businesses make use of this platform in the best way possible.
So as per AEV, you could be buying your car in stages and not a completely built car out of the showroom floor and this is definitely a very interesting way to look at the future.
Also Read: Experiencing the Car of the Future - Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered by ZF
What AEV wants you to focus on is the base of the car, and this is where it all begins. This has been envisioned by AEV Robotics which is a company based out of Australia and their proposition is that all you need to purchase is this base which can then be transformed into several other types of vehicles. And since all of these vehicles have the same base, that brings down the production cost which, as a result, brings down the overall cost of the vehicle.
Coming to the base – called as a ‘skateboard’ in the world of tech – contains a choice of two battery options which the user can opt for depending on their range requirement. This means that the drivetrain is electric and the skateboard comes with other driving technologies too, including a four-wheel steering system. Once the base has been purchased, it can then be used to mount structures on it, or ‘pods’ in simple words, into various things like a ride-sharing vehicle, ambulance, delivery vehicle, taxi and so on. The best part is that the vehicle can be programmed as per the user software, in case if it is a big ride-sharing firm or a medical service for example, which will let them use it more efficiently.
The skateboard can be used to incorporate several kinds of 'pods' for various purposes. (Photo: AEV Robotics)
And all of this combined is a very simple idea that can drastically overturn the auto industry by introducing modular vehicle systems wherein you have manufacturers of skateboards, pod-makers or even software developers to help businesses make use of this platform in the best way possible.
So as per AEV, you could be buying your car in stages and not a completely built car out of the showroom floor and this is definitely a very interesting way to look at the future.
Also Read: Experiencing the Car of the Future - Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered by ZF
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Why James Cameron Rejected Captain America Star Chris Evans for Avatar
- Lady Gaga Ends Her Engagement to Beau Christian Carino: Report
- India’s First Maruti 800 is Getting Restored, Indira Gandhi Handed the Keys 36 Years Ago
- Pulwama Attack: Press Organisations Issue Statement of Solidarity After 'Vicious Trolling' of Journalists
- Amazon Echo Input Review: Proof That The Simplest Things Can Make The Maximum Impact
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results