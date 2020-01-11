CES 2020: BMW iNext SUV to have 5G Connectivity
By 2021, BMW will integrate 5G-connectivity into its vehicles, starting with the all-electric iNext SUV.
BMW iNext SUV Concept. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)
For BMW, CES 2020 was an opportunity to share its vision for future technology that will accompany the market's evolution towards electric powertrains and autonomous driving. In addition to the exhibits on display at the conference, the company revealed that the upcoming iNext luxury SUV will come equipped with integrated 5G applications, implementations that "will make the BMW Group the world's first premium carmaker to offer the new mobile technology in one of its models."
The iNext will be the first model from the brand to don this connectivity when it launches in 2021, with the others in different vehicle segments following soon after. Because the company will build 5G SIM cards into the cars, customers will be able to benefit from this tech even if their phone doesn't yet support it. According to the company, 5G connectivity is a necessary component to further develop autonomous technology and enable autonomous driving.
BMW's highly connected, fully electric iNext is expected to go into production next year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Where the Mind is Without Fear': Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem at Protest
- Fan Tries to Kiss Sara Ali Khan's Hand, Watch Actress' Reaction
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update