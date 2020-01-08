CES 2020: Fisker Debuts All-Electric Ocean Luxury SUV Priced Under $40,000

On January 5, just a few days before the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show officially kicked off in Las Vegas where the vehicle was put on display for the public to see for the first time, Fisker debuted the fully electric Ocean luxury SUV after months of teasing. On Sunday, Fisker kicked off the week by unveiling the electric luxury Ocean SUV, a handful of the vehicle's specs, and its upcoming pricing and availability after teasing it since early last year.

The company touts the Ocean as "The World's Most Sustainable Vehicle - From the Inside-Out." This claim is made based on the model's full-length solar roof capable of producing enough energy to extend the car's yearly range by 1,000 miles. Moving away from the outside, the interior is 100 per cent vegan and various components like the carpet are created from recycled materials. In terms of range, the Ocean is expected to offer up to 300 miles thanks to an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Though more details about the model's in-cabin experience will be revealed over the year, we know now that it will come with a heads-up display, a Karaoke mode, and an experience called "California Mode" which rolls down all the windows and their supporting panels to give riders a convertible-like experience while maintaining a roll-safe skeletal structure. By the end of 2021, the Ocean will go into production with the first deliveries expected to take place in 2022.

The Ocean SUV, which Fisker claims is a luxury EV, has a starting MSRP of $37,499 which drops to $29,999 after US tax incentives are applied, a relatively modest price compared with other luxury electric SUVs on the market like Tesla's Model X (starting MSRP $81,000), the Audi E-Tron (starting MSRP $74,800), or Jaguar's I-Pace (starting MSRP $69,850). Interested customers can reserve an Ocean for $250. The global public debut of the model took place at CES which opened on January 7.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.