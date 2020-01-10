CES 2020: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Gets Alexa In-Car Control For MY2020

Automobili Lamborghini has incorporated Alexa in its Huracán EVO range in 2020. The first Huracán EVO equipped with Alexa is on display at the global stage for innovation, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, from January 7-10, 2020.

Lamborghini introduced a connected infotainment system with digital services for the first time on a super sports car. It will be the first car manufacturer to deliver in-car control via Amazon Alexa, allowing drivers to adjust functions such as climate, interior lighting and seat heating with a simple voice command, leaving the driver to focus on the road ahead. Alexa will even be integrated into the LDVI dynamic set-up (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) on the four-wheel-drive EVO.

The first step in a strategic collaboration with Amazon, the specially enhanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) system will allow continuous updating of Alexa’s functionality within Lamborghini models, and paves the way for future cooperation between the two companies: both companies are working to develop further connectivity innovations and integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The V10 Huracán EVO Coupé and Spyder, launched in 2019, is Lamborghini’s latest generation of the four-wheel-drive super sports car model. With a new design for improved aerodynamics it is the first Lamborghini with predictive logic on vehicle dynamics control and features a fully-integrated Lamborghini Vehicle Dynamics Control System combined with all-wheel drive, and all-wheel steering. The 5.2 liter V10 naturally aspirated engine from the Huracán EVO delivers 640 hp at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. With a dry weight of 1,422 kg the Huracán EVO reaches a weight-to-power ratio of 2.22 kg/hp, accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Braking from 100 km/h to 0 is achieved in just 31.9 m, with a top speed of more than 325 km/h.

A rear-wheel drive (RWD) Huracán EVO Coupé was announced in January 2020, offering a highly emotive, purist, fun-to-drive experience. First deliveries of the Huracán EVO RWD will commence in spring 2020. The Alexa option will be available during the course of 2020 on the whole Huracán EVO family, including RWD.

