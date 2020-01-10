Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

CES 2020: Land Rover Showcases Defender With Dual e-SIM Connectivity

The Pivi Pro set-up dominates the dash and its 10-inch touchscreen allows a driver to control all aspects of the vehicle using the same processing hardware as the latest smartphones.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
The Land Rover Defender lineup will showcase its 21st-century dual-eSIM connectivity at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The New Defender is the first vehicle with two embedded LTE modems for enhanced connectivity.

The fast-responding and intuitive Pivi Pro system allow customers to make use of New Defender’s Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology, without compromising its ability to stream music and connect to apps on the move. With its own designated LTE modem and eSIM, the SOTA technology can operate in the background, without affecting the day-to-day connectivity provided by the separate modem and eSIM in the infotainment module.

The Pivi Pro set-up sits at the heart of New Defender’s cabin and its 10-inch touchscreen allows a driver to control all aspects of the vehicle using the same processing hardware as the latest smartphones. In addition, customers can connect two mobile devices to the infotainment head unit at once using Bluetooth, so the driver and passenger can enjoy hands-free functionality concurrently without the need to swap connections.

Pivi Pro has its own battery, so the system is always on and able to respond immediately on start-up. As a result, the navigation is ready to accept new destinations the moment the driver sits in the vehicle, with no delay. Customers can also download updates, so the system is always using the latest software – including navigation mapping data – without the need to visit retailers for updates to be installed.

Land Rover Defender dual e-conncectivity sim. (Image source: Jaguar Land Rover) Land Rover Defender dual e-conncectivity sim. (Image source: Jaguar Land Rover)

The LTE connectivity behind Jaguar Land Rover’s infotainment also allows New Defender to roam across multiple networks in different regions to optimise connectivity, so customers suffer minimal interruptions caused by coverage blackspots from individual providers. In addition, the cloud-based architecture provided by CloudCar makes it easy to access and use content and services on the move and will even support in-car parking payments when New Defender hits UK streets this spring.

Land Rover has also confirmed the first New Defenders will feature more SOTA capability than originally projected. At its Frankfurt Motor Show launch in September, Land Rover announced that 14 individual electronic control modules would be able to receive remote updates, but the first production vehicles will feature 16 control units capable of receiving SOTA updates. Land Rover engineers estimate that in-dealer software updates will be a thing of the past for Defender customers before the end of 2021 as additional SOTA modules come online, rising from the current 16 to more than 45.

Land Rover will showcase its advanced Pivi Pro technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, with the New Defender 110 and 90 taking pride of place on the Qualcomm (LVCC, North Hall, 5606) and BlackBerry (LVCC, North Hall 7515) stands respectively.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
