CES 2021: Cadillac Celestiq EV Teased by General Motors, Expected to Launch by 2025

American auto giant GM’s Cadillac has always been a luxury car brand, which the company is now increasingly positioning as its leading marquee for the electric vehicle (EV) line-up that started off with Lyriq. GM, after displaying its Super Cruise interface for its new-gen Chevrolet Bolt EV and electric utility vehicle (EUV), now has teased auto enthusiasts with the Cadillac Celestiq EV, which is touted to be its flagship model.

It's been almost a year since Cadillac first announced plans to launch a full-fledged flagship sedan powered by a battery-electric powertrain. The automaker recently teased auto enthusiasts with an online presentation at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) with some unique features of its Cadillac Celestiq model. However, the company has also confirmed that the Celestiq will probably come only in 2025.

GM, in its presentation, teased everyone with few images of the Cadillac Celestiq. The flagship EV model’s announcement was also interesting as it showed a four-panel smart glass roof. The company also confirmed that it will be an ‘ultra-luxury’ vehicle and will be hand-assembled in low volumes initially.

“The Cadillac Celestiq Statement Vehicle is an ultra-lux EV with bespoke, hand-assembled craftsmanship and project build rate of only 1.2 vehicles per day,” said GM in a press statement.

Earlier this week, Cadillac released a new video teaser of the Celestiq and discussed a few features of the EV. The car is expected to have a driving range of more than 480 kilometres and will also feature a host of new technologies.

Watch it here:

Among the unique features of the Celestiq is its roof and state of the art infotainment system. It will have a four-quadrant suspended particle-device smart glass. The transparency level of the new glass roof can be adjusted by each of its occupants, which will be the USP of the EV. Cadillac also said the upcoming Celestiq will have a dash-wide display with additional screens between the seats in the front and second rows to give each occupant their personalised experience.

Cadillac has also confirmed that the Celestiq will have all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering. It is expected to be powered by GM’s Ultium modular EV platform and batteries which will roll out up to 30 EV’s for the American company globally by 2025.

During the presentation, GM also announced that the company will first start rolling out its GMC Hummer EV, which is due to hit dealerships this fall.