CESL to Setup 7 Multi-Port Public EV Charging Stations at DTC Terminals Across Delhi

CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with the state-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will develop Public EV charging stations and Battery Swapping stations at seven DTC terminals and depots in the Delhi region. Each of the seven locations will have a total of six charging points, three of which will be for two and three-wheelers and three points which can charge 4 wheelers. Once installed, these locations with their real-time status and availability of charging points will also be available on the ONE DELHI App of the Delhi Government.

Transport Minister of Delhi, Shri Kailash Gahlot laid the foundation stone for setting up the first Public Electric Vehicle Charging Plaza in DTC Nehru Place Bus Terminal and inaugurated a Public EV Charging Station at the site. Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has been allotted 10×9 meter space at Nehru Place Bus terminal as the first site to set up this EV charging plaza. The project will be completed and open to public within a month.

CESL and DTC signed an agreement in this regard on September 7th, 2021. Under this collaboration, CESL has been mandated to procure, install, operate, and maintain charging units and related infrastructure at the DTC terminals located namely at Dwarka Sector-8, Dwarka Sector-2 Depot, Mehrauli Terminal, Nehru Place Terminal, Okhla CW-II, Sukhdev Vihar Depot and Kalkaji Depot, within four months.

The charges for usage of location shall be paid by CESL to DTC on a monthly basis at the rate of Rs 1.00 per kWh of energy dispensed. Initially, the contract period is of 10 years.

Speaking at the occasion, Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot said, “We are moving closer to our agenda of developing innovative charging infrastructure and EV ecosystem in the National Capital and we are happy to be collaborating with CESL, who come with an expertise in EVs and charging infrastructure in the country. Since the launch of the EV policy last year, we’ve had a significant rise in number of EVs plying on Delhi roads, with more than 17,000 EVs registered.

We are also in the process of deliberation on adding 20 more sites of Transport dept in the next phase of installation apart from the 100 public charging stations which will be installed through the open tender. This will significantly ease the transition towards e-mobility for public transport and subsequently for the residents of Delhi.”

