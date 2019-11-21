CFMoto Inaugurates New Showroom in Mumbai

CFMoto has inaugurated their first showroom at Thane, Mumbai. The showroom will provide sales, service, spares and test rides to buyers in Mumbai. The company plans to expand its dealer network with showrooms across the country over the next 12 months.

The four CFMoto motorcycle models will be available at Thane showroom are - 300NK, 650NK, 650MT and the 650GT. These motorcycles sport contemporary designs and boast of latest technology and features. Total 700 bookings have already been received so far. CFMoto is planning to launch 50 dealership showrooms across India by 2021.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Vamsi Krishna Jagini – CEO - Anvita AutoTech Works said “we are extremely excited to launch our first dealership showroom at Mumbai. CFMoto has established itself as an iconic brand among youth and bike lovers and the customer response so far has been enthralling. We are also ramping up the production to enable faster deliveries and meeting customer demand. We see high potential in tier 2 markets and are working aggressively to expand to those key markets along with metro cities.”

Mr. Kenneth Chen, Assistant General Manager – Global Sales CFmoto said, “We are happy to unveil our first individual outlet in Mumbai. The company has seen a tremendous acceptance for our launched models and we look forward to exceeding our customer’s expectation by providing them the best value with our product range. The confidence placed by CFMoto’s aficionados and our dealer partners are truly helping us in building the brand’s confidence which will help us offer an un-paralleled customer experience with best in-class sales and service.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.