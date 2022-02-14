Chandigarh Administration Approves City's First Electric Vehicle Policy - Details Here

The Chandigarh Administration has approved the city’s first electric vehicle policy. The policy has been drafted for five years and will come into effect from April this year. The policy aims to make Chandigarh a Model EV City.

The draft of the policy will be in the public domain for 30 days in order to record suggestions and comments from all the stakeholders as well as the general public of the union territory before the policy is cleared.

The policy will incentivise the adoption of a wide arena of electric vehicles including electric bicycles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, electric cargo vehicles as well as four-wheelers, passenger and commercial. The incentives will be over and above the central government’s FAME II subsidy and customers who want to avail have to register their vehicle in Chandigarh.

While EVs are already exempted from road tax in Chandigarh till 2024, the new draft policy also dictates incentives to buy electric vehicles including waiving the registration fee. Moreover, commercial EVs including two-wheelers used for last-mile delivery should convert to an electric fleet by March 31, 2024. This will include cab aggregators as well.

Also Watch:

In addition to this, The policy also specifies a 100 per cent waiver on parking charges at Chandigarh Municipal Corporation-run parking lots for five years for all kinds of electric vehicles. The Chandigarh Electric Vehicle Policy will also help create a public charging infrastructure and aims to have at least 100 public charging stations in the first two years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.