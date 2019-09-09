Chandigarh Cop Fined Rs 10,000 for Using Phone While Riding a Bike

A police official from Chandigarh had to face the severe brunt of the steeply increased fines under the amended Motor Vehicle Act. This came after a Twitter user posted a video in which the cop can be seen talking over the phone whilst riding a Honda Activa near Matka Chowk in Chandigarh, blatantly flouting the law.

Punjab police ka hall.. seems inke liye traffic rules bane he Nahi.. rules should be equal for all.1. he is talking on phone while driving2. Vehicle insurance is expired.. Wht action has to be taken now@PunjabPoliceInd @ABPNews @capt_amarinder @PMOIndia @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/6AquFwvsup — Meena Chaudhary (@muameena) September 5, 2019

As per reports, the cop was slapped with a fine of Rs. 10,000 by the Chandigarh police officials. This hefty amount is double of what other citizens need to pay when caught talking on the mobile phone while riding/driving. The amended motor vehicle act states that law enforcement personnel need to pay double the fine that citizens would normally pay for breaking traffic rules. The twitter user also added the point that the Honda Activa, which the cop was riding, did not have proper insurance as it had expired. However, this could not be proved and the Chandigarh police did not seem to have penalized the cop for lapsed insurance.

Not having valid insurance attracts a penalty of Rs. 2,000, and the cop would have had to shell out Rs. 4,000 had his vehicle’s insurance not been valid. It’s likely that he had a valid insurance as officials attached to Chandigarh police are said to be extremely strict while enforcing rules. Time and again, vehicles from other states passing through Chandigarh have been stopped for routine checks and fined heavily if found non-compliant with the law. Even in the past, Chandigarh police officials have come down heavily against modified vehicles, particularly Royal Enfield motorcycles with modified exhausts and cars with tinted windows.

Meanwhile, a traffic police constable in Ranchi, Jharkhand, had to face an even bigger fine under the new Motor Vehicle Act. The constable was slapped with a fine of Rs. 34,000. This is perhaps, the highest fine that a police officer has been charged under the new rules. He was stopped by Ranchi police for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike. In fact, his pillion, assistant sub-inspector Parmeshwar Rai, was also not wearing a helmet. According to the new Motor Vehicle Act, both the rider and pillion need to wear crash helmets. Apart from not wearing a helmet, Constable Rakesh Kumar was found riding without documents such as the driving license, registration certificate and more.

