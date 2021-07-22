Chandigarh Introduces Dedicated Lane for Commercial Vehicles, Defaulters to Pay Fine

In a bid to give relief from traffic woes to the commuters in the city, Chandigarh traffic police have reintroduced a dedicated lane for commercial vehicles on the Jan Marg - from Sector 16 Cricket Stadium to the Punjab and Haryana high court. According to the Hindustan Times, the lane has been demarcated with the help of a yellow strip on the extreme left side of the road. The lane is only meant to be used by vehicles with yellow number plates including taxis, trucks, buses, and autos.

Other vehicles will have to move in the remaining two lanes of the road. Currently, a team of traffic police has been deployed at the spot to ensure the commuters adapt to the new lane rule. The decision to have a dedicated lane for commercial vehicles comes after the recent string of fatal accidents in the city involving commercial vehicles.

Speaking about it, the deputy superintendent of police (Traffic Administration) Palak Goel said that for now, the emphasis will only be making people aware of the new lane demarcation, and there won’t be any challan for violation as yet. Police teams will be using loudspeakers to inform people about the new lane rule.

Goel added that commercial vehicles often move in a rash and negligent manner and this new lane will help the police to ensure traffic order by keeping a check at their speeds.

The decision of lane marking by police was received with a good response from local residents who expressed their happiness over the decision and said that it was likely to bring down the number of accidents in the city. People believed that the decision will ensure smoother traffic movement even in peak hours and in case of emergency, the lane could also be used by ambulance and other emergency service vehicles to move past the traffic congestion.

