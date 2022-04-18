Chandigarh Man Buys Fancy Number Worth Rs 15.44 Lakh for his Honda Activa 6G

Fancy vehicle registration numbers that come at bizarre prices are not much news in India. In the past, we have seen quite a few examples of people spending lakhs of rupees on special numbers. Hence, it wasn’t a big surprise when we heard a person from Chandigarh paid a whopping Rs 15.44 lakh for the special number CH-01- CJ-0001. However, what got us stumped was the vehicle of choice for this number. A Honda Activa Scooter that cost around Rs 71,000.

Brij Mohan, 42, an advertising professional from Chandigarh, purchased the special number during the auction that was held between April 14 and April 16. by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority. Mohan has stated that this is the first time that he has bought a fancy number, and while he will use the number for his recently purchased Honda Activa scooter, eventually he plans to use it for a car, which he will purchase later.

It was reported that around 378 registration numbers were auctioned by the Registering and Licensing Authority, which fetched a total sum of Rs 1.5 crore. While the most expensive number was bought by Brij Mohan, other expensive fancy numbers that went under the gavel included CH-01- CJ-007 and CH-01-CJ-003, both of which attracted value of Rs 4.4 lakh and Rs 4.2 lakh, respectively.

