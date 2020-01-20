Take the pledge to vote

Chandigarh Police Clarifies New Rule of Fining Drivers Halting Roadside to Pick Up Phone Call

The Chandigarh traffic police will first have an awareness drive on Dakshin Marg, Madhya Marg and Udyog Path in Chandigarh, after which the offenders will be fined.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 10:02 AM IST
Image for Representation (Image Source: Twitter/ Chandigarh Traffic Police)

News18, a few days ago, reported that Chandigarh Traffic Police is planning to slap a fine for halting on the roadside and talking on the phone. The offence can earn you a challan from February 1, 2020. However, Chandigarh Police has responded to the News18 story and clarified their new rule. As per the Police, their target primarily would be auto rickshaws & cab drivers who stop at will thereby obstructing traffic, especially on busy roads during peak hours.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration), this move is to make drivers realize that when they stop their vehicles to answer calls, they often do not pay attention to the traffic behind them. This not only puts everyone at risk of an accident but also leads to “traffic congestion”, the DSP added.

Initially, there will an awareness drive on three busiest roads of Chandigarh: Dakshin Marg, Madhya Marg and Udyog Path, after which the offenders will be fined. According to the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the first-time offence will carry a fine of Rs. 500 and subsequent offences will cost Rs. 1,000. From the month of February, police will also issue challans to people for not sticking to the correct lane and for blocking slip roads at intersections, the DSP said.

According to the official, a driver will only be fined if the car is stopped on the main road. To prevent from being fined, a driver can stop on the slip road or on the service lane running parallel to these roads.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
