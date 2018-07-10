Chandigarh Traffic Police to Issue Challan of Rs 300 for not Using Car’s Side View Mirrors

Chandigarh administration and traffic police have a knack of implementing strict road safety norms and setting an example for other cities and states in India. After mandating the use of high-beam driving inside the city limits as a punishable offense and install digital speed cameras, Chandigarh Traffic Police has now decided to impose a fine on people not using their sideview mirrors while driving a vehicle.The Tricity police has decided to issue challan to people who keep the sideview mirrors of their cars closed during driving starting October 1. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council on Traffic Management. A fine of Rs 300 has been decided for the offense.Chairperson of the committee Sanjay Tandon stated that first and awareness drive will take place for the coming three months and then the challans will be issued - “People are not yet aware of the decision. Thus, it is important to first hold an awareness drive and then issue the challans.”An app will also be developed for citizens to share pictures of violators of traffic rules. If in case the any citizen posts a photo of traffic violator, challans will be directly sent to the address of the violators - “Residents will have to post the number of the vehicle properly,” Tandon said.Before Chandigarh, cities like Bengaluru and Madurai also implemented the same law for not using the sideview mirrors while driving.