English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Changi Airport’s Jewel Centre Unveiled in Singapore, Gets 40-Metre Tall Indoor Waterfall
The "Jewel" centre has gardens growing over four storeys, as well as 280 retail and food outlets, a hotel and cinema.
Newly built Changi Jewel complex at the Changi international airport is pictured during a media preview in Singapore on April 11, 2019. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Loading...
A 40-metre indoor waterfall cascading through a steel and glass dome is at the heart of a vast complex in Singapore's main airport unveiled Thursday, part of the city-state's fight for global flights. Reportedly built for a cool Sg$1.7 billion ($1.25 billion), the "Jewel" centre has gardens growing over four storeys, as well as 280 retail and food outlets, a hotel and cinema. It links to three of the airport's terminals.
But analysts were sceptical the 135,700 square metre (1.4 million square feet) complex would be a hit with transiting passengers -- immigration has to be cleared to reach it and Changi airport already has high standard facilities.
As well as an attraction for visitors to Singapore, it is also billed as a destination in its own right for local residents. Jewel started welcoming a limited number of visitors this week, and will open fully to the public next Wednesday.
It is part of efforts by Changi -- the world's seventh busiest airport for international traffic -- to attract long-haul travellers over other hubs such as Hong Kong and Dubai.
"Passengers are spending a longer time as they transit through airports, which is the reason why there is a need for us to increase the amenities," said Jayson Goh, a senior executive at Changi Airport Group.
But Brendan Sobie, chief analyst at the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, said that Jewel would "primarily be used by local residents and some departing passengers".
"Attracting transit passengers is not realistic as they would need to clear immigration and there are so many great facilities (inside the airport) already that makes Changi a top transit airport," he said.
But analysts were sceptical the 135,700 square metre (1.4 million square feet) complex would be a hit with transiting passengers -- immigration has to be cleared to reach it and Changi airport already has high standard facilities.
As well as an attraction for visitors to Singapore, it is also billed as a destination in its own right for local residents. Jewel started welcoming a limited number of visitors this week, and will open fully to the public next Wednesday.
It is part of efforts by Changi -- the world's seventh busiest airport for international traffic -- to attract long-haul travellers over other hubs such as Hong Kong and Dubai.
"Passengers are spending a longer time as they transit through airports, which is the reason why there is a need for us to increase the amenities," said Jayson Goh, a senior executive at Changi Airport Group.
But Brendan Sobie, chief analyst at the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation, said that Jewel would "primarily be used by local residents and some departing passengers".
"Attracting transit passengers is not realistic as they would need to clear immigration and there are so many great facilities (inside the airport) already that makes Changi a top transit airport," he said.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws
- Hyderabadis Love Biryani. This Queue of Delivery Executives at a Food Joint is Proof.
- Disney+ Arrives Later This Year, And Will be Tough Competition for Neflix and Amazon Video
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fauji' Maker, Colonel Raj Kapoor, Passes Away at Age of 87
- Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy A8+, Galaxy A9 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results