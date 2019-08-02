Charging Electric Vehicles in Delhi Gets Cheaper, DERC Cuts Rate by Rs 1 per kW

In a step to curb pollution in the city, the Delhi Electricity Regularity Commission (DERC) has cut down the rates of charging stations for e-rickshaws and other electric vehicles. People who charge their vehicle at home, (low-tension e-vehicle users) will pay Rs 4.5 per kW instead of Rs 5.5. Meanwhile, people who charge their electric vehicle at public charging stations (high-tension users) will pay Rs 4 instead of Rs 5.

"The tariff for high tension e-vehicle users is lower because more losses re-incurred while charging at low-tension stations. The idea is to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles,” a DERC official was reported to quote.

During November last year, a draft of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy was launched, keeping a keen eye on ensuring 25 per cent e-vehicles among new registrations by 2023. With the same, the state government planned to create a notable module to incentivize every vehicle segment.

This year’s annual budget left plenty of room for the expansion of electric vehicle segment in India. Dubbed as the ‘Green Budget’, the recommendations were directly aimed at encouraging the development and sale of electric vehicles in order to reduce the carbon footprint caused due to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) powered cars.

Additionally, on 27 July the GST Council on Saturday slashed GST on electric vehicles (EVs) to five per cent from 12%. It also reduced the GST on EV chargers from 18% to five per cent. The new rates will be effective from 1st August 2019. The council further approved an exemption from GST on the hiring of electric buses by local authorities.