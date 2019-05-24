Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore

American rapper Drake has all the right reasons to be happy. The rapper-songwriter, who is known for his classic collection of cars, including Bentley Continental GTC W12, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and Rolls-Royce Wraith, and an all private Boeing 767, has finally introduced the world to his new bae, Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. Tony Bet showed Drake’s car on Instagram, with the caption, “Runway Goals! G650L meets the 767 @champagnepapi. Meet North America’s first G650 Landaulet pilot Kevin A @theblacktrucknetwork.” Moreover, he has the only one Ultra Opulent Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet in all of North America.What makes Drake’s new car so cool? Well, there were only ninety nine Mercedes-Maybach G650s that went into production, making a super luxury SUV a rare possibility for many. Each Mercedes-Maybach G650s has a 621-horsepower (463-kilowatt) V12 and drives on a wheelbase stretched upwards of 23 inches. It not only ensures a smooth Maybach performance, but also provides ample legroom for passengers sitting on front and rear.The G650 Landaulet is based on the G500 4x4 Squared, essentially a G-Wagen with even fewer inhibitions. It has got a hardtop up front and a soft-top out back. Costing over $1,400,000 (approx. Rs 9.7 crores), this is the most expensive SUV ever made!The luxurious SUV also includes jaw-dropping features like couch-like heated power-reclining seats, hot-stone-like massage, a function to heat or chill your cup holder to keep your beverage at the right temperature, a pair of displays and an era-appropriate six-disc CD changer.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)