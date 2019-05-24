Take the pledge to vote

Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore

Drake's SUV is the only unit of Ultra Opulent Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet in all of North America.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Check Out Drake's All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
Drake's Mercedes and Boeing 767. (Image Source: Tonybet/ Instagram)
American rapper Drake has all the right reasons to be happy. The rapper-songwriter, who is known for his classic collection of cars, including Bentley Continental GTC W12, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and Rolls-Royce Wraith, and an all private Boeing 767, has finally introduced the world to his new bae, Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. Tony Bet showed Drake’s car on Instagram, with the caption, “Runway Goals! G650L meets the 767 @champagnepapi. Meet North America’s first G650 Landaulet pilot Kevin A @theblacktrucknetwork.” Moreover, he has the only one Ultra Opulent Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet in all of North America.



What makes Drake’s new car so cool? Well, there were only ninety nine Mercedes-Maybach G650s that went into production, making a super luxury SUV a rare possibility for many. Each Mercedes-Maybach G650s has a 621-horsepower (463-kilowatt) V12 and drives on a wheelbase stretched upwards of 23 inches. It not only ensures a smooth Maybach performance, but also provides ample legroom for passengers sitting on front and rear.

The G650 Landaulet is based on the G500 4x4 Squared, essentially a G-Wagen with even fewer inhibitions. It has got a hardtop up front and a soft-top out back. Costing over $1,400,000 (approx. Rs 9.7 crores), this is the most expensive SUV ever made!

The luxurious SUV also includes jaw-dropping features like couch-like heated power-reclining seats, hot-stone-like massage, a function to heat or chill your cup holder to keep your beverage at the right temperature, a pair of displays and an era-appropriate six-disc CD changer.


| Edited by: Arjit Garg
