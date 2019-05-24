English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
Drake's SUV is the only unit of Ultra Opulent Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet in all of North America.
Drake's Mercedes and Boeing 767. (Image Source: Tonybet/ Instagram)
Loading...
American rapper Drake has all the right reasons to be happy. The rapper-songwriter, who is known for his classic collection of cars, including Bentley Continental GTC W12, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and Rolls-Royce Wraith, and an all private Boeing 767, has finally introduced the world to his new bae, Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. Tony Bet showed Drake’s car on Instagram, with the caption, “Runway Goals! G650L meets the 767 @champagnepapi. Meet North America’s first G650 Landaulet pilot Kevin A @theblacktrucknetwork.” Moreover, he has the only one Ultra Opulent Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet in all of North America.
What makes Drake’s new car so cool? Well, there were only ninety nine Mercedes-Maybach G650s that went into production, making a super luxury SUV a rare possibility for many. Each Mercedes-Maybach G650s has a 621-horsepower (463-kilowatt) V12 and drives on a wheelbase stretched upwards of 23 inches. It not only ensures a smooth Maybach performance, but also provides ample legroom for passengers sitting on front and rear.
The G650 Landaulet is based on the G500 4x4 Squared, essentially a G-Wagen with even fewer inhibitions. It has got a hardtop up front and a soft-top out back. Costing over $1,400,000 (approx. Rs 9.7 crores), this is the most expensive SUV ever made!
The luxurious SUV also includes jaw-dropping features like couch-like heated power-reclining seats, hot-stone-like massage, a function to heat or chill your cup holder to keep your beverage at the right temperature, a pair of displays and an era-appropriate six-disc CD changer.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
What makes Drake’s new car so cool? Well, there were only ninety nine Mercedes-Maybach G650s that went into production, making a super luxury SUV a rare possibility for many. Each Mercedes-Maybach G650s has a 621-horsepower (463-kilowatt) V12 and drives on a wheelbase stretched upwards of 23 inches. It not only ensures a smooth Maybach performance, but also provides ample legroom for passengers sitting on front and rear.
The G650 Landaulet is based on the G500 4x4 Squared, essentially a G-Wagen with even fewer inhibitions. It has got a hardtop up front and a soft-top out back. Costing over $1,400,000 (approx. Rs 9.7 crores), this is the most expensive SUV ever made!
The luxurious SUV also includes jaw-dropping features like couch-like heated power-reclining seats, hot-stone-like massage, a function to heat or chill your cup holder to keep your beverage at the right temperature, a pair of displays and an era-appropriate six-disc CD changer.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
- Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria & Adriana Lima Dress to Kill at amfAR Gala, See Pics
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results